Tunisia military court jails four lawmakers from dissolved parliament: Lawyer

A Tunisian military court on Tuesday issued prison sentences to four lawmakers from the country’s dissolved parliament, including Saif Eddine Maklouf, a prominent opponent of President Kais Saied, their lawyer told Reuters.

Makhlouf, head of the conservative Karama Party, and three other party members were charged with assaulting policemen last year.

The military court issued 5-month prison sentences for Makhlouf and Nidhal Saoudi and 3-month terms to Mohamed Affas and Meher Zid.

On Sunday, thousands of Tunisians protested against President Saied, demanding a return to the normal democratic order and rejecting his replacement of the independent electoral commission with one he named himself.

