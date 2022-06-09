Venezuela’s Maduro visits Algeria after Turkey

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday after flying in from Turkey, the Algerian presidency said.
It gave no details on the nature of the talks between the two members of the OPEC oil cartel.
Both countries depend heavily on hydrocarbon exports.
In Turkey, Maduro had sought to woo investors with talk of his country’s rich oil, gas and gold reserves.
His visit to Algeria comes a day before US President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas, to which the Venezuelan leader was not invited.
