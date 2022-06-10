.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algeria to honor all its gas commitments with Spain: Government

  • Font
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is pictured upon his arrival at the Tunis-Carthage airport, at the start of his visit to the Tunisian capital, on December 15, 2021. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)
A file photo shows Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. (AFP)

Algeria to honor all its gas commitments with Spain: Government

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Algeria will honor all its gas commitments with Spain, a foreign affairs ministry statement said on Friday, days after Algiers blocked trade over a diplomatic dispute about the status of Western Sahara.

“Algeria has already let it be known by the most authoritative voice, that of the President of the Republic, that it will continue to honor all its commitments,” the statement said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Algeria announced on Wednesday the suspension of a 20-year-old friendship treaty with Spain and its banking association ordered payments to and from Spain to be stopped, which, according to Algerian sources, affects all trade except for gas supplies.

Algeria also said that Spanish commercial firms needed to “assume all of their contractual commitments.” Friday’s statement did not provide further details.

Algeria was angered when Spain said in March it supported a Moroccan plan to offer autonomy to Western Sahara. Algeria backs the Polisario Front movement seeking full independence for the territory, which Morocco regards as its own and mostly controls.

Read more:

Explainer: What does a diplomatic row mean for Spain’s Algerian energy supplies?

Algeria to halt gas exports to Spain via Morocco

EU warns Algeria against any ‘discriminatory treatment’ of Spain

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More