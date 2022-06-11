.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algeria rejects ‘hasty’ EU comments after suspending friendship treaty with Spain: TV

  • Font
Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, speaks during the start of his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on March 30, 2022, at El-Mouradia Palace, the president’s official residence in the capital Algiers. (AFP)
Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, speaks during the start of his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on March 30, 2022, at El-Mouradia Palace, the president’s official residence in the capital Algiers. (AFP)

Algeria rejects ‘hasty’ EU comments after suspending friendship treaty with Spain: TV

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Algeria deplores and rejects “hasty” EU comments after its decision to suspend a 20-year-old friendship treaty with Spain, Ennahar TV reported on Saturday, quoting the foreign ministry.

Algiers was angered when Spain said in March it supported a Moroccan plan to offer autonomy to Western Sahara.

Algeria backs the Polisario Front movement seeking full independence for the territory, which Morocco regards as its own and mostly controls.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The decision to block Algerian trade with Spain following a diplomatic row over Western Sahara could be a violation of European Union trade law, two senior EU officials said on Friday.

Read more:

Algeria to honor all its gas commitments with Spain: Government

EU warns Algeria against any ‘discriminatory treatment’ of Spain

Algeria suspends treaty of friendship and cooperation with Spain

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More