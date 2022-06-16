.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Morocco’s king tests positive for COVID-19

  • Font
A picture released by the Moroccan Royal Palace shows Morocco's King Mohammed VI addressing speech, transmitted via a screen to the parliament, from the Royal Palace in the northeastern city of Fez, on October 8, 2021. (AFP)
A picture released by the Moroccan Royal Palace shows Morocco's King Mohammed VI addressing speech, transmitted via a screen to the parliament, from the Royal Palace in the northeastern city of Fez, on October 8, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Morocco’s king tests positive for COVID-19

AFP & Reuters

Published: Updated:

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has tested positive for COVID-19 but has exhibited no symptoms, his doctor said on Thursday.

The king will be on sick leave for a couple of days, his doctor Lahcen Belyamani said in a statement carried by state media.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Professor Lahcen Belyamani recommended “a period of rest for a few days”, according to a statement published by the official MAP news agency.

King Mohammed, who holds sweeping powers, has headed the regions longest-serving dynasty since 1999.

The 58-year-old king’s health is the subject of keen public interest especially since he underwent heart surgery in both February 2018 and June 2020.

Read more:

WHO: COVID-19 deaths rise, reversing a five-week decline

India records over 12,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, highest in four months

Germany in new COVID-19 wave: Health minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More