Morocco’s king tests positive for COVID-19

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has tested positive for COVID-19 but has exhibited no symptoms, his doctor said on Thursday.

The king will be on sick leave for a couple of days, his doctor Lahcen Belyamani said in a statement carried by state media.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Professor Lahcen Belyamani recommended “a period of rest for a few days”, according to a statement published by the official MAP news agency.

King Mohammed, who holds sweeping powers, has headed the regions longest-serving dynasty since 1999.

The 58-year-old king’s health is the subject of keen public interest especially since he underwent heart surgery in both February 2018 and June 2020.

Read more:

WHO: COVID-19 deaths rise, reversing a five-week decline

India records over 12,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, highest in four months

Germany in new COVID-19 wave: Health minister