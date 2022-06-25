.
Tunisia’s judges extend strike over sackings for fourth week

People stand outside a closed court during a nationwide strike in Tunis, Tunisia November 22, 2018. (Reuters)
A file photo shows people stand outside a closed court during a nationwide strike in Tunis, Tunisia November 22, 2018. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tunisian judges decided to extend their national strike for a fourth week in protest against a decision by President Kais Saied to sack dozens of them, a joint statement by the judges unions in the country said on Saturday.

It said the fourth week of the strike will start on June 27.

Saied dismissed 57 judges on June 1, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists - charges that the Tunisian Judges’ Association said were mostly politically motivated.

Tunisia’s interior ministry confirms threats to President Saied’s life, foils attack

US says Tunisia undermining democratic institutions after purge of judges

Tunisian judges’ association calls President Saied’s move to sack judges a ‘massacre’

