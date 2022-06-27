.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tunisian UGTT union calls for new nationwide public sector strike over policy

  • Font
Supporters of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) gather with national flags during a rally outside its headquarters in the capital Tunis on June 16, 2022, amid a general strike announced by the UGTT. (AFP)
Supporters of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) gather with national flags during a rally outside its headquarters in the capital Tunis on June 16, 2022, amid a general strike announced by the UGTT. (AFP)

Tunisian UGTT union calls for new nationwide public sector strike over policy

Reuters, Tunis

Published: Updated:

Tunisia’s powerful UGTT union called on Monday for a new nationwide strike in the public sector including state firms to protest against the government’s economic policies.

UGTT chief Nourredine Taboubi told reporters that the date of the strike would be announced later. A national strike by the UGTT on June 16 brought the nation to a standstill.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: Tunisia union confronts president with nationwide strike

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More