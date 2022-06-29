.
Bodies of 20 migrants found in Libyan desert two weeks after last contact

A desert road marks the border line between Libya (front) and Algeria (back) May 29, 2014. Libya's southwestern tip in the Sahara bordering Algeria and Niger has turned into an open door for illegal migrants from sub-Saharan countries heading for Europe, with the chaotic government in Tripoli appearing to have abandoned all control. The revolt that overthrew Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi three years ago emptied Libya's arsenals, flooded the region with guns and dismantled much of the state apparatus, giving well-organised smuggler networks the run of the border. Border officials say up to 200 Africans cross the Ghat border strip every day, most headed north to the Mediterranean coast for the onward trip to Europe by boat. Picture taken May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah (LIBYA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS IMMIGRATION) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 01 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'MIGRANT FLIGHT THROUGH LIBYA' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'JADALLAH GHAT'
A desert road marks the border line between Libya (front) and Algeria (back). (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Tripoli

The bodies of 20 migrants who got lost in the Libyan desert near Chad have been found, the ambulance service said on Wednesday, showing pictures of them lying around a black pick up truck on the sand.

The bodies were discovered by a truck driver traveling through the desert and were recovered on Tuesday about 320 kilometers southwest of Kufra and 120 kilometers from the border with Chad.

“The driver got lost... and we believe the group died in the desert about 14 days ago since the last call on a mobile phone there was on June 13,” Kufra ambulance chief Ibrahim Belhasan said by phone.

Two of the bodies were Libyans and the others were believed to be migrants from Chad crossing illegally into Libya, Belhasan said.

Libya has become a major launching point for migrants seeking to reach Europe via the dangerous route across the desert and over the Mediterranean.

However, despite the conflict, its oil-based economy is also a draw for migrants seeking work.

