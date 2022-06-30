.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Libya’s NOC to reopen Mabruk oil field in Q1 2023 at up to 25,000 bpd: Statement

  • Font
A picture taken on June 3, 2020 shows Libya's National Oil Company in the northern town of Ras Lanuf. Libya's National Oil Company said Monday it had restarted production at Al-Fil oil field, closed since January by the forces of eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar. The NOC's announcement came a day after output resumed at Al-Sharara oil field, the country's largest, following a string of victories against Haftar by forces backing Libya's Tripoli-based unity government.
A picture taken on June 3, 2020 shows Libya's National Oil Company in the northern town of Ras Lanuf. (File photo)

Libya’s NOC to reopen Mabruk oil field in Q1 2023 at up to 25,000 bpd: Statement

Reuters, Tripoli

Published: Updated:

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that it plans to reopen the Mabruk oilfield in the first quarter of 2023 with production up to 25,000 barrels per day.

The Mabruk field has been closed for more than seven years, after it was subjected to an attack in 2015 that cost the company $575 million in field equipment losses, NOC’s statement added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Libya’s state oil company recently suspended shipments from the key eastern port of Ras Lanuf, according to people familiar with the matter, amid a worsening political crisis in the OPEC member.

The National Oil Corp. informed trading and shipping firms on Tuesday of force majeure restrictions at the terminal, one of the largest in Libya, the people said.

The move came a day after the NOC said it may have to halt exports from the Gulf of Sirte, which includes Ras Lanuf and other ports such as Es Sider, Brega and Zueitina.

Read more:

Bodies of 20 migrants found in Libyan desert two weeks after last contact

Libya suspends oil shipments from key port amid political crisis

US envoy says Libya elections could proceed without single government

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More