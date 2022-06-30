Libya’s NOC to reopen Mabruk oil field in Q1 2023 at up to 25,000 bpd: Statement

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that it plans to reopen the Mabruk oilfield in the first quarter of 2023 with production up to 25,000 barrels per day.

The Mabruk field has been closed for more than seven years, after it was subjected to an attack in 2015 that cost the company $575 million in field equipment losses, NOC’s statement added.

Libya’s state oil company recently suspended shipments from the key eastern port of Ras Lanuf, according to people familiar with the matter, amid a worsening political crisis in the OPEC member.

The National Oil Corp. informed trading and shipping firms on Tuesday of force majeure restrictions at the terminal, one of the largest in Libya, the people said.

The move came a day after the NOC said it may have to halt exports from the Gulf of Sirte, which includes Ras Lanuf and other ports such as Es Sider, Brega and Zueitina.

