Algeria to re-open land border with Tunisia: President

Algeria said Tuesday it would reopen its land border with Tunisia later this month, more than two years after it was shut at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have taken the joint decision to reopen the land border from July 15," said President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
He was speaking at Algiers airport alongside his Tunisian counterpart President Kais Saied, who was leaving the country after attending a huge parade marking 60 years since Algeria's independence from France.
Passengers had been blocked from crossing the border since March 2020 to stop the COVID-19 illness spreading, although cargo traffic had continued.
Being cut off from a neighbour of some 44 million people has dealt a serious blow to Tunisia's tourism industry.
More than three million Algerians usually visit the country every year, according to local media.
Air and sea links between the two countries were restored in June 2021.
