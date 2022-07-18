Morocco sends more firefighters, soldiers to tackle blazes in northern forest regions
Morocco on Saturday mobilized more firefighters and soldiers to tackle forest blazes burning for four days in the remote wooded regions in the north of the kingdom, local officials told AFP.
Half of the 4,660 hectares (11,500 acres) affected by the fires were in Larache province, where the biggest blaze is located and where one person has died.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
More than 1,320 families have been evacuated from 19 villages in the region, said local officials.
Soldiers had been sent to help fight the fires in Ksar El Kebir, one of the most inaccessible regions.
Hundreds of hectares of woodlands had also been destroyed in the neighboring provinces of Ouazzane, Tetouan, and Taza.
Temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and high winds have made fighting the fire that much more difficult.
But officials are hoping the reinforcements and a change in weather conditions expected on Sunday may give them some respite.
The North African nation, which is struggling under intense droughts, has in recent days been hit by soaring temperatures approaching 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).
On the other side of the Strait of Gibraltar, fires are also raging in southern Europe, from Spain and Portugal to France and Greece.
Read more:
Forest fires rage in Morocco, one dead
UK temperatures on track to hit hottest day on record
-
Wildfires spread further in southwest France, with 10,000 hectares ablazeWildfires spread further in southwest France on Saturday, with nearly 10,000 hectares on fire in the Gironde region, up from 7,300 hectares on ... World News
-
Forest fires rage in Morocco, one deadFires ravaging remote mountain forests in northern Morocco have killed at least one person and forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 families, ... Africa
-
Wildfires spread in France, as hundreds more evacuated from homesHundreds more people were evacuated from their homes as wildfires continued to rage out of control in southwestern France, authorities said on ... World News
-
Two dead after firefighting helicopter crashes off Greek islandTwo members of a helicopter crew battling a forest fire on the Greek island of Samos died when it crashed into the sea, authorities said Wednesday.A ... World News
-
Tourists evacuated as wildfires burn 1,500 hectares in southwest FranceAirborne firefighters and hundreds of emergency crew battled on Wednesday to bring under control wildfires in southwestern France, which have already ... World News
-
Portugal battles wildfires amid drought, heatMore than 3,000 firefighters and over 60 aircraft battled wildfires Sunday in Portugal that authorities say have injured 29 people.Authorities said 12 ... World News