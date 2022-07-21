Algeria arrests former Tunisian intelligence chief, hands him over to Tunisia

Algeria arrested former Tunisian intelligence chief Lazhar Longo and handed him over to Tunisia after he turned up in the neighboring country, a Tunisian security official told Reuters on Thursday.

Longo, who also served as a Tunisian security attaché in Paris, was sacked and placed under house arrest last year after President Kais Saied seized control of executive power and closed the parliament.

Recently, President Saied published an amended version of a draft constitution in an attempt to ward off criticism after the original was slammed for the nearly unlimited power it gave his office.

