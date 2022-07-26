Bodies of eight migrants wash ashore in southern Morocco

Moroccan authorities said the bodies of eight migrants have washed ashore in southern Morocco after their dinghy capsized.
The bodies were found early Monday in the coastal town of Akhfennir, on Morocco’s Atlantic coast facing the Spanish Canary Islands, authorities there said late Monday.
They said 18 other migrants who’d been in the capsized dinghy were later found alive. They were from sub-Saharan African countries.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Morocco’s Atlantic coast has become a departure point for African migrants aiming to reach Europe via the Canary Islands.
Read more:
Hyundai subsidiary used child labor at US factory: Report
Human smugglers detain, torture Indian family in Mexico over payment dispute
Migrants, refugees at risk of poorer access to healthcare, WHO urges immediate action
-
Two men indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 deadTwo men were indicted Wednesday in the case of a hot, airless tractor-trailer rig found last month with 53 dead or dying migrants in San Antonio, ... World News
-
Morocco court jails 33 Melilla migrants for 11 months: LawyerA Moroccan court Tuesday sentenced 33 migrants to 11 months in jail for “illegal entry,” their lawyer said, after a deadly mass border-crossing ... North Africa
-
Group of around 40 migrants sets off across Channel in inflatable boat from FranceAround 40 migrants in an inflatable boat headed for Britain Monday after departing from the French coast, in a sign that attempted crossings continue ... World News