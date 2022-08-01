Algeria President Tebboune talks of joining Russia-linked BRICS group
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has suggested that his country, Africa’s largest natural gas exporter, could join the BRICS economic group that includes Russia and China.
Tebboune’s comment comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin -- whose country is hit with Western sanctions over its Ukraine invasion -- in June called on BRICS leaders to move towards “formation of a truly multipolar system of inter-government relations.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The BRICS group also includes the major emerging economies of Brazil, India, and South Africa.
“The BRICS interest us” as an alternative to traditional power centers, Tebboune said in a televised interview late on Sunday. “They constitute an economic and political force.”
He underlined that there was no need to “get ahead of things” but promised “good news.”
The president added that his North African country meets “a good part” of the economic criteria for joining the bloc.
BRICS members currently account for nearly a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product.
Tebboune participated in a BRICS virtual summit at the end of June, when Putin called on leaders of the group to cooperate in the face of “selfish actions” from the West.
Sanctions over Ukraine have pushed Putin to seek new markets and strengthen ties with countries in Africa and Asia.
Algiers abstained when the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution in March demanding Russia immediately withdraw from Ukraine.
China, India, and South Africa also abstained.
On a visit to Algeria in May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said trade between his country and Algeria had reached $3 billion last year.
Read more: Algeria is increasingly aligned with Russia: Spanish Economy Minister
-
Algeria celebrates 60 years of independence with military paradeAlgeria is celebrating 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its first military ... North Africa
-
Spain accuses Algeria of cutting almost all trade tiesSpain on Thursday accused Algeria of blocking almost all bilateral trade operations, with the exception of its gas exports following a major ... World News
-
Algeria to re-open land border with Tunisia: PresidentAlgeria said Tuesday it would reopen its land border with Tunisia later this month, more than two years after it was shut at the height of the ... North Africa
-
Algeria arrests former Tunisian intelligence chief, hands him over to TunisiaAlgeria arrested former Tunisian intelligence chief Lazhar Longo and handed him over to Tunisia after he turned up in the neighboring country, a ... North Africa
-
Algeria’s Sonatrach mulls new formulas to raise gas prices for European buyersAlgeria’s state oil and gas producer Sonatrach is negotiating ways to benefit from significant global gas price rises in its long-term contracts with ... Energy
-
Algeria is increasingly aligned with Russia: Spanish Economy MinisterAlgeria’s decision to suspend a bilateral friendship treaty with Spain last week was not surprising because the country is increasingly aligning ... World News
-
Algeria rejects ‘hasty’ EU comments after suspending friendship treaty with Spain: TVAlgeria deplores and rejects “hasty” EU comments after its decision to suspend a 20-year-old friendship treaty with Spain, Ennahar TV reported on ... North Africa
-
Algeria to honor all its gas commitments with Spain: GovernmentAlgeria will honor all its gas commitments with Spain, a foreign affairs ministry statement said on Friday, days after Algiers blocked trade over a ... North Africa
-
Algeria suspends treaty of friendship and cooperation with SpainAlgeria has suspended its 20-year-old treaty of friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation with Spain, state media reported on Wednesday.No ... North Africa
-
EU urges Algeria to reverse split with SpainThe European Union on Thursday urged Algeria to reverse a decision to suspend its cooperation treaty with EU member Spain, urging dialogue to resolve ... North Africa