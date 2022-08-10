Tunisian administrative court suspends president’s dismissal of 50 judges: Lawyer
A Tunisian administrative court suspended the dismissal of fifty judges who were fired by President Kais Saied in June, a lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday.
Saied dismissed 57 judges on June 1, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists - charges that the Tunisian Judges’ Association said were mostly politically motivated.
The lawyer, Kamel Ben Massoud, told Reuters that the court had rejected the appeals of at least seven other judges.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Ennahda party says leader faces politically motivated police investigation
Tunisia library races to preserve rich polyglot press archive
Tunisian officials say new constitution passed in vote with low turnout
-
Algeria arrests former Tunisian intelligence chief, hands him over to TunisiaAlgeria arrested former Tunisian intelligence chief Lazhar Longo and handed him over to Tunisia after he turned up in the neighboring country, a ... North Africa
-
Tunisian judge freezes bank accounts of former parliament speaker, ex-PMA Tunisian judge has ordered a freeze on the financial assets of the former speaker of the country’s dissolved parliament, Rached Ghannouchi, former ... North Africa
-
Algeria to re-open land border with Tunisia: PresidentAlgeria said Tuesday it would reopen its land border with Tunisia later this month, more than two years after it was shut at the height of the ... North Africa