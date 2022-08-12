.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tunisia’s military clashes with ‘terrorists’, two soldiers injured: Statement

  • Font
Tunisian military forces guard the area around the parliament building in the capital Tunis on July 26, 2021, following protests in reaction to a move by the president last night to suspend the north African country's parliament and dismiss the Prime Minister. Tunisia was plunged deeper into crisis as President Kais Saied suspended parliament and dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi late July 25, prompting the country's biggest political party to decry a coup d'etat.
Tunisia military forces. (File photo: Reuters)
Terrorism

Tunisia’s military clashes with ‘terrorists’, two soldiers injured: Statement

AFP, Tunis

Published: Updated:

Two Tunisian soldiers were wounded on Friday in an exchange of fire with suspected terrorists during a military operation in a mountainous region of the south, the defense ministry said.

The shootout happened at Mount Salloum near the town of Kasserine close to the border with Algeria, where extremists operate, local media reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There was an exchange of fire between soldiers and a group of terrorists in the Kasserine area,” defense ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri told AFP.

“There were wounded among the terrorists who fled,” he said, adding that two soldiers were slightly wounded.

The most recent similar clash was in March when suspected extremists opened fire on a national guard barracks in the city of Kairouan, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) east of Kasserine.

In March 2016, an assault on security positions in Ben Guerdane near the border with Libya killed 13 members of the security forces and seven civilians.

At least 55 terrorists were also killed and dozens arrested.

The authorities say they have made significant progress in the fight against “terrorism,” with no attack on that scale having taken place since.

Read more: Tunisian administrative court suspends president’s dismissal of 50 judges: Lawyer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More