Moroccan diplomats suspended after being drugged, robbed in Colombia
Two Moroccan diplomats have been suspended from their positions in Colombia after they were drugged and robbed by women they met on Tinder, a diplomatic source in Rabat told AFP on Friday.
The men, an adviser and an accountant at the kingdom's embassy in Bogota, were recalled to Morocco and faced disciplinary action for harming the foreign ministry's reputation, the source said.
They could be dismissed, and an inquiry has been opened to determine if they will face legal proceedings.
Colombian channel CityTV had quoted a police chief on Thursday as saying the diplomats had been robbed of their cell phones and a tablet device after being drugged by two women they had met via a dating app.
