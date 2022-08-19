.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Moroccan diplomats suspended after being drugged, robbed in Colombia

  • Font
People are seen at Mohammed V Avenue in Rabat, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rabat, Morocco January 11, 2022. Picture taken January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Shereen Talaat
A file photo shows people are seen at Mohammed V Avenue in Rabat, Morocco January 11, 2022. (Reuters)

Moroccan diplomats suspended after being drugged, robbed in Colombia

AFP

Published: Updated:

Two Moroccan diplomats have been suspended from their positions in Colombia after they were drugged and robbed by women they met on Tinder, a diplomatic source in Rabat told AFP on Friday.

The men, an adviser and an accountant at the kingdom's embassy in Bogota, were recalled to Morocco and faced disciplinary action for harming the foreign ministry's reputation, the source said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They could be dismissed, and an inquiry has been opened to determine if they will face legal proceedings.

Colombian channel CityTV had quoted a police chief on Thursday as saying the diplomats had been robbed of their cell phones and a tablet device after being drugged by two women they had met via a dating app.

Read more:

Morocco sentences 13 migrants to prison, says lawyer

Morocco bus crash leaves 15 dead, 37 injured

Three firefighters die in Morocco forest fire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More