Military convoy linked to Libya’s Bashagha heads toward Tripoli amid clashes

A military convoy affiliated with the parliament-backed administration of Fathi Bashagha was heading toward Tripoli on Saturday from Zlitan near Misrata, an eyewitness said.



Fighting erupted early on Saturday inside the capital, the seat of the Government of National Unity which Bashagha and the parliament seek to replace.

Intense fighting erupted in the Libyan capital overnight and lasted into Saturday morning, with rival factions exchanging heavy gunfire and the sounds of several loud blasts ricocheting around the city.

The clashes took place in Tripoli’s city center after one of the capital’s strongest groups assaulted the base of a rival force, witnesses said, leading to hours of shooting that terrified locals and raised fears of a wider escalation.

It was not clear whether the fighting was directly linked to Libya’s wider political standoff over control of the government, but any clashes between powerful Tripoli groups could risk drawing in other factions.

