Tunisian army kills three ISIS-linked extremists

The Tunisian army said Friday it had killed three extremists linked to ISIS during an operation in the country’s west.

The men, members of the “Soldiers of the Caliphate” group, were killed during a morning operation in the Mount Salloum area near Kasserine, a town close to the Algerian border, the defense ministry said.

The operation came three weeks after a gun battle with suspected terrorists in the same area wounded two Tunisian soldiers, according to authorities.

Tunisia saw a string of terrorist attacks that killed dozens of tourists and security forces in the years following its 2011 revolution, but authorities say they have made major progress against such groups.

The last major attack in Tunisia was in 2016 in the town of Ben Guerdane on the border with war-torn Libya, when 13 security personnel, seven civilians and 55 extremists were killed.

