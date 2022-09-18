Tunisia expects to reach loan agreement with IMF in coming weeks: Cenbank governor
Tunisia expects to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund in coming weeks on a loan of between $2 billion and $4 billion over three years, the central bank governor said on Sunday.
