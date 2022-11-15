Tunisian soccer fans welcome national team in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Hundreds of Tunisian fans gathered in Doha's West Bay in Qatar to welcome their national team to their hotel ahead of the football World Cup.

The North African nation, which is preparing for its sixth ever World Cup, will face France, Denmark and Australia in Group D.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Tunisians have never been past the group stage in five World Cup appearances. There have been only two wins — the first against Mexico in 1978 and then against Panama four years ago in Russia.

The Carthage Eagles will play on more familiar ground this time in a tournament hosted by an Arab nation for the first time.

None of the four Arab teams at the 2018 tournament made it out of the first round, with only a consolation victory each for Saudi Arabia and Tunisia in their final group games.

That record-high number of four teams has been matched this time with Morocco in the tournament, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia back again, plus host nation Qatar.

Read more:

World Cup Qatar 2022: Full list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament

Countdown to World Cup Qatar 2022: Match timings, dates, venues

‘We got a ticket’: Football fans from Saudi, UAE gear up to head to Qatar World Cup