Polls open in Tunisian vote boycotted by opposition

Polls opened on Saturday in a Tunisian parliamentary election that is being boycotted by political parties which have accused President Kais Saied of mounting a coup.



Voters will be choosing a parliament largely defanged by a new constitution, approved with a low turnout in a July referendum.

Saied shut the previous parliament down last year.



The vote appears to have stirred little interest among a population jaded by political dysfunction and struggling with economic hardship.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Voting is due to take place from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. (0700 GMT-1700 GMT).



Saied, a former law lecturer who was a political independent when elected president in 2019, has described the election as part of a roadmap for ending the chaos and corruption he says afflicted Tunisia under the previous system.



His opponents including the Islamist Ennahda party meanwhile accuse him of a coup, and have rejected the ballot along with all the president's other moves since last summer, when he dissolved parliament and began ruling by decree.



The election is taking place against the backdrop of an economic crisis that is fueling poverty, leading many to attempt the perilous journey to Europe aboard smugglers’ boats.



With the main parties absent, a total of 1,058 candidates - only 120 of them women - are running for 161 seats.



For 10 of those - seven in Tunisia and three decided by expatriate voters - there is just one candidate. A further seven of the seats decided by expatriate voters have no candidates running at all.



Read more:

Police bust alleged Tunisia-Italy migrant traffickers

Advertisement

Tunisia returns migrant toddler who reached Italy alone

Macron accuses Russia of stoking anti-French propaganda in Africa