A Tunisian voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Mnihla district outside Tunis on December 17, 2022, during the parliamentary election. (AFP)
Tunisian parliamentary election had 8.8 percent turnout: Electoral commission

Reuters, Tunis
Tunisia’s parliamentary election on Saturday had turnout of only 8.8 percent, the head of the electoral commission announced, saying that about 803,000 people voted according to official preliminary figures.

Most Tunisian political parties had boycotted the election, rejecting the constitutional basis for the vote and criticizing the electoral law that governed it.

