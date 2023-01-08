Egypt hands Ukrainian life sentence for drug smuggling

A Cairo court has sentenced to life in prison a Ukrainian woman arrested at the Egyptian capital’s airport with a bag of cocaine, a judicial source said Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Liudmyla Balakina, who lives in the Netherlands, had been convicted of drug smuggling following her arrest in April upon arrival from Qatar with “four kilograms (about nine pounds) of cocaine” in her luggage, the source told AFP.
She was also handed a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($3,683), and can still appeal the verdict.
Balakina had confessed in court to “meeting an Egyptian abroad, who took advantage of her need for money”, state media reported.
It said the Egyptian “paid her $2,500 to enter the country” with the drugs.
In 2019, Egypt increased punishment for drug smugglers to include the death penalty.
Eight foreigners were sentenced to death last year for smuggling more than two tons of heroin via the Red Sea.
Read more:
Iraq torches giant haul of illegal drugs
Four tons of drugs seized by French navy in the Arabian Sea
-
Iraq torches giant haul of illegal drugsIraq on Sunday burnt some six tons of illegal drugs including vast piles of cannabis, captagon and cocaine, in what officials said was the largest ... Middle East
-
Four tons of drugs seized by French navy in the Arabian SeaThe French navy seized nearly half a ton of heroin and 3.5 tons of cannabis resin when it intercepted an unflagged boat in the Arabian Sea, it said ... Middle East
-
Philippines seeks to cleanse police force of drug tiesThe Philippines’ interior secretary announced Wednesday he has asked all police generals and full colonels to submit their courtesy resignation to ... World News