Tunisian influential businessman Kamel Eltaief arrested: Lawyers

Tunisian police on Saturday arrested powerful businessman Kamel Eltaief, a former confident of late president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, as well as political activist Khayam Turki, their lawyers said.
Eltaief, 68, was arrested at his home in the capital Tunis, lawyer Nizar Ayed said without providing further details.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Many Tunisians, especially supporters of the Ennahdha, saw Eltaief as a symbol of past corruption in the North African nation.
The influential power-broker was involved in the 1987 coup that forced former president Habib Bourguiba from power on medical grounds, and was long considered a crony of his successor Ben Ali.
Eltaief later fell out of grace with Ben Ali in 1992 in a feud with the former dictator’s wife Leila Trabelsi.
After the fall of Ben Ali in 2011, the businessman moved closer to the opposition.
In 2012 he was investigated for “conspiracy against state security,” but no charges were brought against him and the case was closed in 2014.
Political activist Turki, 58, had once been considered as a potential candidate to head the government after the resignation of premier Elyes Fakhfakh in 2020, and belongs to the social democratic Ettakatol party.
Turki’s lawyer Abdelaziz Essid, who said his client was not known to be wanted by the authorities, said he was arrested in an early morning police raid.
“He was taken to an unknown destination,” said Essid, adding Turki had not been “facing any legal proceedings” to justify his arrest. No further details were immediately available.
Ettakatol was allied with the Ennahdha party within the government between 2011 and 2014, before the latter became part of the opposition.
Ennahdha condemned Turki’s arrest and called for his “immediate” release.
Tunisia has seen a spike in the arrest and prosecution of politicians, journalists and others since President Kais Saied seized wide-ranging powers in a dramatic move against parliament in July 2021.
Since then, Saied’s opponents have accused him of authoritarianism in the birthplace of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.
Read more:
Tunisian activist Khayam Turki arrested, ‘taken to an unknown destination’: Lawyer
Tunisia’s President Saied decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria
Tunisians struggle with prices and shortages as economy worsens
-
Tunisian activist Khayam Turki arrested, ‘taken to an unknown destination’: LawyerTunisian police on Saturday arrested political activist Khayam Turki, his lawyer said, noting however that he was not known to be wanted by the ... North Africa
-
Tunisia’s President Saied decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with SyriaTunisian president Kais Saied decided to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria, the presidency said on Thursday, the clearest sign of Tunisia’s ... Middle East
-
Tunisia president fires foreign minister amid political crisisTunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday fired the country’s top diplomat – the fourth minister to lose his post this year in the politically divided ... North Africa
-
Tunisian labor union says police arrested top union official over strikeTunisian police arrested an official in the country’s largest labor union over a strike by toll booth workers, the UGTT union said on Wednesday, in a ... North Africa