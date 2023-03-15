Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool//File Photo
Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. (Reuters)

Tunisia opposition spokesman and latest Saeid critic detained: Party

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The spokesman of Tunisia’s Ennahdha party has been detained, his party said on Wednesday, denouncing the latest arrest of a prominent critic of President Kais Saied.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Abdelfattah Taghouti was detained by a national guard unit on Tuesday evening, Ennahdha said, demanding his immediate release.

More than 20 political figures have been arrested in the North African country in recent weeks, including members of the main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front, and its main component, Ennahdha.

In its statement Wednesday, the party condemned a “campaign of arbitrary arrests aimed at diverting attention from the failings of the regime.”

Saied froze parliament and sacked the government in a dramatic July 2021 move against the sole democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings.

He later pushed through sweeping changes to the country’s political system, concentrating near-total power in his office.

The president has described those detained as “terrorists” even though they also include several businessmen and the director of the country’s most popular private radio station.

Read more:

Tunisia’s President Saied scraps post-revolution city councils

Tunisia’s Kais Saied rejects foreign interference after US concern over arrests

Tunisian rights group slams President Saied’s ‘racist’ migrant comments

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size