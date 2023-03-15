Tunisia opposition spokesman and latest Saeid critic detained: Party
The spokesman of Tunisia’s Ennahdha party has been detained, his party said on Wednesday, denouncing the latest arrest of a prominent critic of President Kais Saied.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Abdelfattah Taghouti was detained by a national guard unit on Tuesday evening, Ennahdha said, demanding his immediate release.
More than 20 political figures have been arrested in the North African country in recent weeks, including members of the main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front, and its main component, Ennahdha.
In its statement Wednesday, the party condemned a “campaign of arbitrary arrests aimed at diverting attention from the failings of the regime.”
Saied froze parliament and sacked the government in a dramatic July 2021 move against the sole democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings.
He later pushed through sweeping changes to the country’s political system, concentrating near-total power in his office.
The president has described those detained as “terrorists” even though they also include several businessmen and the director of the country’s most popular private radio station.
Read more:
Tunisia’s President Saied scraps post-revolution city councils
Tunisia’s Kais Saied rejects foreign interference after US concern over arrests
Tunisian rights group slams President Saied’s ‘racist’ migrant comments
-
Tunisia’s President Saied scraps post-revolution city councilsTunisian President Kais Saied on Thursday moved to dissolve the country’s elected municipal councils, seen as a key democratic gain after the 2011 ... North Africa
-
Tunisia’s Kais Saied rejects foreign interference after US concern over arrestsTunisia’s president on Thursday rejected “foreign interference and harm to the country’s sovereignty” after the United States raised concerns over a ... North Africa
-
Tunisian rights group slams President Saied’s ‘racist’ migrant commentsA prominent rights group accused Tunisian President Kais Saied of “racism and hate speech” on Wednesday after he vowed to crack down on sub-Saharan ... North Africa