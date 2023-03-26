Tunisian coast guard recovers 10 dead as new migrant boat sinks

Tunisia’s coast guard recovered 10 bodies from a migrant boat which sank near the coast, the second vessel to sink within hours off Tunisia, bringing the death toll to 29, a security official told Reuters.

Houssem Jebabli, a national guard official, said that the boat sank off the coast of Mahdia, without giving further details.

