Syria’s FM Faisal Mekdad to visit Tunis on Monday: Tunisian foreign ministry
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will arrive in Tunisia on Monday on an official visit on the invitation from his Tunisian counterpart, Tunisia’s foreign ministry said on its official Facebook account on Sunday.
Mekdad’s visit reinforces Damascus’ openness to the Arab world after it was isolated for more than a decade, and it comes after his visit to neighboring Algeria on Saturday.
