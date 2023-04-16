Theme
Syrian Foreign Affairs Minister Faisal Mekdad attends a news conference with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia August 23, 2022. Natalia Kolesnikova/Pool via REUTERS
Syrian Foreign Affairs Minister Faisal Mekdad attends a news conference with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia August 23, 2022. (Reuters)

Syria’s FM Faisal Mekdad to visit Tunis on Monday: Tunisian foreign ministry

Reuters
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will arrive in Tunisia on Monday on an official visit on the invitation from his Tunisian counterpart, Tunisia’s foreign ministry said on its official Facebook account on Sunday.

Mekdad’s visit reinforces Damascus’ openness to the Arab world after it was isolated for more than a decade, and it comes after his visit to neighboring Algeria on Saturday.

