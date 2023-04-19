Theme
Migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat reach out for life jackets being distributed by a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
At least 15 migrants missing after boat sinks off Tunisia

Reuters
Published: Updated:
At least 15 migrants were missing and four others were rescued after a boat sank off Tunisia, the Tunisian coastguard reported in a statement on Tuesday.

The boat sailed from the coast of Kerkennah and they tried to reach the coast of Italy.

