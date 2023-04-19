At least 15 migrants missing after boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 15 migrants were missing and four others were rescued after a boat sank off Tunisia, the Tunisian coastguard reported in a statement on Tuesday.

The boat sailed from the coast of Kerkennah and they tried to reach the coast of Italy.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Syria’s FM Faisal Mekdad to visit Tunis on Monday: Tunisian foreign ministry

Tunisian football player dies after setting himself on fire in protest against police

At least 23 missing, four die in migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia