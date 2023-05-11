Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Tunisian police run as they patrol a mountain in Kasserine October 23, 2014. The Chaambi, Saloum and Sammama mountains bordering with Algeria have become a refuge for militant groups over the past two years, turning Kasserine into a military barracks encircled by roadblocks to curb attacks. Picture taken October 23. To match story TUNISIA-ELECTION/ REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi (TUNISIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Tunisian police run as they patrol a mountain in Kasserine October 23, 2014. The Chaambi, Saloum and Sammama mountains bordering with Algeria have become a refuge for militant groups over the past two years, turning Kasserine into a military barracks encircled by roadblocks to curb attacks. (Reuters)

Algeria says army officer killed in clash with extremists

AFP, Algiers
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An Algerian army officer has been killed in a clash with suspected extremists during an operation southwest of the capital, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

The captain died Wednesday during the operation to capture “a group of terrorists” in the wooded region of Tissemsilt, a ministry statement said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Four extremists were arrested, the statement added.

Algerian authorities use the term “terrorist” to describe armed extremists who have been active in the country since the early 1990s.

Between 1992 and 2002, a civil war pitting the army against multiple extremist groups killed an estimated 200,000 people.

A 2005 Charter for Peace and Reconciliation was supposed to have turned the page on the conflict, but extremist groups continue to carry out sporadic attacks.

In January, the defense ministry announced that 39 “terrorists” had been “eliminated” during targeted army operations in 2022.

Read more:

Algerian president to visit France in June

Algeria, Mali recommit to 2015 Malian peace pact

How is the Middle East and North Africa affected by climate change?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size