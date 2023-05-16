Theme
FILE PHOTO: Libya's Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed prime minister by the eastern-based parliament this month, looks on during an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia March 30, 2022. Picture taken March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui/File Photo
Libya's Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed prime minister by the eastern-based parliament this month, looks on during an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia March 30, 2022. Picture taken March 30, 2022. (Reuters)

Libya parliament votes to suspend appointed PM Fathi Bashagha, spokesperson says

Reuters
Libya’s eastern-based parliament voted to suspend its appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, and assign his finance minister Osama Hamada to his duties, the parliament spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq said on Tuesday.

The parliament appointed Bashagha last year but he has proven unable to enter the capital Tripoli or take over from Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who rejected his appointment.

