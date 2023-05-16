Libya parliament votes to suspend appointed PM Fathi Bashagha, spokesperson says
Libya’s eastern-based parliament voted to suspend its appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, and assign his finance minister Osama Hamada to his duties, the parliament spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq said on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The parliament appointed Bashagha last year but he has proven unable to enter the capital Tripoli or take over from Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who rejected his appointment.
Read more:
Turkey, Egypt say they will cooperate more closely on Libya
Italy’s PM Meloni holds talks in Libya as Eni signs $8 bln energy deal
At least five killed in western Libya clashes