Italy’s Meloni pledges Tunisia $750 mln aid, support for crucial IMF bailout
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to grant Tunisia $750 million in aid and to back it in its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a crucial bailout.
The announcements, after talks on Tuesday with Tunisian President Kais Saied, indicate the importance of the troubled North African country, which is a major embarkation point for illicit migration across the Mediterranean.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Avoiding an economic meltdown in Tunisia is a priority for Meloni as the birthplace of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings continues to struggle following its revolution. Further turmoil would risk spur-ring yet more migration — heaping pressure on the right-wing leader on an issue that was pivotal to her 2022 electoral success.
Italy plans to open €700 million ($748 million) in credit lines to mostly support vital services such as health care, Meloni said in remarks posted on the Tunisian presidency’s Facebook page. Italy will also seek to “bridge viewpoints between the IMF and Tunisia during an international conference around the issue of irregular migration to be held in Rome,” she said without specifying a date.
“The approach has to be pragmatic so that we can help Tunisia,” she said.
During his meeting with Meloni, Saied renewed his rejection of what he termed diktats in the talks with the IMF, warning they could ignite instability in Tunisia and beyond. He raised with Meloni the idea of debt relief through the conversion of Tunisian debt into “private development projects,” according to the presidency.
“Those who provide ready-made prescriptions are like a doctor who prescribes the medicine before diagnosing the disease,” he said.
While IMF assistance is seen as key to shoring up an economy battered by soaring prices and high youth unemployment, the Tunisian government has yet to finalize the wide-ranging reforms, including potentially painful cuts in state spending, necessary to secure a final deal.
Tunisia, where Saied is accused by opponents of trying to restore one-man rule after assuming greater powers in 2021, has been a major staging point for illicit crossings, both by Tunisians and others from the continent.
The migration issue is “worsening by the day and calls for an in-ternational dialogue,” Saied said, blaming lawless foreign migrants and what the presidency termed “organ- and human-trafficking criminal gangs in sub-Saharan Africa and northern Mediterranean countries for the surge in crossings.”
“The roads no longer lead to Rome alone, they now also lead to Tunis,” he said, stressing how some foreign migrants elect to stay in Tunisia instead of using it as a springboard to Europe.
Italy’s migration policy has been criticized by other European nations. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said last month that Meloni’s cabinet was “incapable of fixing Italy’s migration problems,” rekindling a diplomatic row between the two countries.
At least 23,091 migrants were intercepted while trying to illicitly cross by boat from Tunisia to Italy between January and May this year, according to FTDES, a Tunisian non-governmental organization. About 3,430 Tunisians reached Italy, including 865 minors, while 534 people died in attempts, the data show.
Read more: IMF says ‘almost there’ in lining up financing for Tunisian $1.19 bln rescue package
-
Tunisia’s financial crisis leaves the sick struggling to find medicineSick Tunisians face a frantic struggle to find some medicines because the cash-strapped state has reduced imports, leaving doctors unable to control ... North Africa
-
Tunisian court frees media critic of president on bailA Tunisian appeals court on Wednesday released media owner Noureddine Boutar on bail, his Mosaique FM ratio station said, months after his arrest ... North Africa
-
Tunisia protest as police question journalistsDozens of journalists protested Monday in front of a Tunis police station after two of their colleagues had been taken for questioning over comments ... North Africa
-
IMF says ‘almost there’ in lining up financing for Tunisian $1.19 bln rescue packageThe International Monetary Fund signaled it was close to completing a financial arrangement that should allow Tunisia tosecure a $1.9 billion rescue ... Economy
-
US condemns ‘troubling escalation’ of opposition arrests in TunisiaThe US government on Wednesday condemned the arrests of political opponents in Tunisia, and said respect for freedom of expression and human rights ... World News
-
Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader GhannouchiA Tunisian investigative judge ordered on Thursday the imprisonment of the leader of Ennahda party Rached Ghannouchi, the prominent critic of ... World News