Tunisia’s President Kais Saied poses with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Tuni-sia’s Prime Minister Najla Bouden, in Tunis, Tunisia, on June 11, 2023. (Reuters)
EU considering major Tunisia $967 mln aid package, von der Leyen says

Reuters, Tunis
The European Union is ready to mobilize up to $967.35 million (900 million euros) to support Tunisia’s economy, plus an immediate additional 150 million euros in budget support once “necessary agreement is found,” EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.


The EU was also ready to provide Tunisia with 100 million euros for border management, search and rescue, anti-smuggling measures and returns to address the migration issue, she saidduring a visit to Tunisia.

