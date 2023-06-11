EU considering major Tunisia $967 mln aid package, von der Leyen says
The European Union is ready to mobilize up to $967.35 million (900 million euros) to support Tunisia’s economy, plus an immediate additional 150 million euros in budget support once “necessary agreement is found,” EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.
The EU was also ready to provide Tunisia with 100 million euros for border management, search and rescue, anti-smuggling measures and returns to address the migration issue, she saidduring a visit to Tunisia.
