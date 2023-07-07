Armed men attack UN convoy in Mali

Armed men attacked a logistics convoy of the UN mission in the north of Mali on Thursday, a source at the UN peacekeeping mission told AFP.

“Unidentified armed individuals opened fire against a logistics convoy of the Minusma force moving from the (locality of) Labbezanga to Gao,” the source said.

Gao is the largest city in northern Mali.

Mali has been under military rule since an August 2020 coup, and has been battling a security crisis since extremist and separatist insurgencies broke out in the north in 2012.

A tanker overturned during Thursday’s attack, injuring a Malian civilian, the source said.

Mali’s military rulers have increasingly imposed operational restrictions on peacekeepers and also broken Mali’s longstanding alliance with former colonial power France.

On June 30, the UN Security Council ended a decade-old peacekeeping mission in Mali, whose military junta has aligned with Russia and demanded the withdrawal of the international force battling extremists.

Based on the principle that peacekeepers need the consent of the host government, the Security Council voted unanimously to start immediately winding down the mission despite fears by Western powers of new instability in the troubled African nation.

Minusma has been the most costly mission for the UN, at $1.2 billion a year, and 174 peacekeepers have died since its creation in 2013.

