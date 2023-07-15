Theme
A general view shows Libya's El Sharara oilfield December 3, 2014. Deep in Libya's southern Sahara, men in army uniforms guard a pipeline at the El Sharara oilfield. Hundreds of kilometers to the north, rival fighters turn off the pumps to stop the oil flowing. The standoff over El Sharara illustrates the complex challenge United Nations mediators face in holding together a country heading towards a civil war between factions allied with rival cities scrambling for control. U.N. envoys plan to bring the Libyan rivals together on Tuesday for a dialog, but the conflict is spreading with both sides increasingly at odds over the OPEC country's vast oil resources. Picture taken December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny (LIBYA - Tags: POLITICS ENERGY CIVIL UNREST)
A general view shows Libya's El Sharara oilfield December 3, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)

Libya oilfields’ closure could lead to force majeure: Statement

The closure of three Libyan oilfields could lead to the declaration of force majeure, the oil ministry said late on Friday, a day after the fields were shut in protest against the abduction of a former finance minister.

A ministry statement called on all parties not to let their disputes affect energy production and exports.

Such closures could severely affect the north African country’s vital oil sector, including marketing and demand, and undermine the ministry’s efforts to stabilize crude production, the ministry said.

Production at the El Feel, Sharara and 108 oilfields was shut on Thursday in a protest by the al-Zawi tribe against the abduction of Faraj Bumatari, according to a tribal leader.

The Sharara field is one of Libya’s largest production areas, with capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. It has been a frequent target of political strife.

Zawi tribe leader Al-Senussi al-Ahlaiq told Reuters that the closure of El Feel was aimed at pressuring the authorities in Tripoli to release Bumatari, who was kidnapped after arriving at Mitiga airport on Tuesday.

Bumatari is a candidate for central bank governor, which “makes him vulnerable to danger and kidnapping,” the tribe said in a statement.

