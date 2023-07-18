Tunisia gets four T-6C training aircraft from US

The Tunisian defense ministry said on Tuesday it had received four T-6C training aircraft from the United States, as part of cooperation to renew its fleet of training aircraft for the air force.

Last month, four Tunisian soldiers died after a military aircraft crashed into the sea, an accident that President Kais Saied attributed to an aging military fleet.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US Ambassador in Tunisia, Joey R. Hood, said his country was committed to supporting the defense ministry’s efforts to enhance the air force’s ability to meet security challenges and humanitarian needs.

Imed Memich, the defense minister, said the new aircraft would provide the air force with advanced training capabilities.

Read more:

Tunisian economy may still get $1 bln loan on condition of IMF support

Tunisia, EU sign landmark partnership to combat human trafficking

Libyan border guards rescue dozens of migrants left stranded in Tunisian desert