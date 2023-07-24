Wildfires kill 15 in Algeria, 1,500 evacuated as heatwave hits north Africa

Wildfires killed 15 people in the mountainous Bejaia and Bouira regions of Algeria on Monday, the interior ministry said, as a heatwave spreads across north Africa and southern Europe.



Some 7,500 firefighters wee battling to bring the flames under control, authorities said. Firefighters were alsoat work in the Boumerdes, Tizi Ouzou, Jijel and Skikda regions.

About 1,500 people had been evacuated.



A major heatwave has hit North African countries, with tempera-tures reaching 49 Celsius (120 F) in some Tunisian cities.

