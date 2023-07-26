Algeria says it has managed to contain a fire raging in its forests
Algeria has managed to contain the bush fire that has been raging in its forests, the country’s state TV reported on Wednesday.
Wildfires swept across regions of Algeria, as a heatwave spread across north Africa and southern Europe, claiming the lives of at least 34 people, including 10 soldiers, and forced about 1,500 people to evacuate their homes.
A major heatwave is sweeping across North Africa, with temperatures of 49 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) recorded in some cities in neighboring Tunisia.
