Migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are rescued by the Tunisian National Guard off their makeshift boats which were used to make their way to the Italian coast, about 50 nautical miles in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of the central Tunisian city of Sfax on October 4, 2022. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)
Bodies of 901 drowned migrants recovered off Tunisian coast between January and July

The Tunisian coast guard recovered 901 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast from January 1 to July 20 this year, the country’s interior minister, Kamel Feki, said on Wednesday.

Tunisia is facing record waves of migration this year and frequent catastrophes of the sinking of boats of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa heading to Italian coasts.

