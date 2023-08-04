Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) soldiers arrive at the Second Battalion Camp in Farafegny, near the frontier with Senegal, on January 22, 2017. West African troops approached the Gambian capital on January 22, 2017 to secure President Adama Barrow's arrival from neighbouring Senegal, as Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh flew out January 21 from the country he ruled for 22 years to cede power to President Adama Barrow and end a political crisis. Jammeh refused to step down after a December 1 election in which Barrow was declared the winner, triggering weeks of uncertainty that almost ended in a military intervention involving five other west African nations. (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP)
ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) soldiers arrive at the Second Battalion Camp in Farafegny, near the frontier with Senegal, on January 22, 2017. (AFP)

West African defense chiefs plan military intervention in Niger

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

West African defense chiefs have made a plan for potential military intervention to reverse last week’s coup in Niger, including how and when to deploy forces, a leader of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The regional bloc will not divulge to the coup plotters when and where it will strike. That decision that will be taken by the heads of states, said Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security.

“All the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out here, including the resources needed, the how and when we are going deploy the force,” he said at the close of a three-day meeting in Nigeria’s capital Abuja.

ECOWAS has already imposed sanctions on Niger and said it could authorize the use of force if the coup leaders do not restore power to elected President Mohamed Bazoum by Sunday.

The 15-member body sent a delegation to Niger on Thursday seeking an “amicable resolution”, but a source in the entourage said a meeting at the airport with the junta’s representatives yielded no breakthrough.

“We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done,” Musah said.

Read more:

Kremlin: Interference in coup-hit Niger by non-regional actors is unlikely to help

W.African mediators leave Niger without meeting junta leader

Niger president says coup will have ‘devastating’ fallout for region, world

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size