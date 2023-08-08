Diplomacy ‘best way forward’ on Niger crisis: Nigeria president

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who heads the West African bloc ECOWAS, believes diplomacy is the “best way forward” for resolving the crisis in Niger, his spokesman told journalists Tuesday.

The bloc had given the soldiers who seized power in Niamey on July 26 a seven-day ultimatum to reinstate Mohamed Bazoum or face the potential use of force, but the coup leaders defied the warning.

A crisis summit will take place in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday.

Tinubu and other West African leaders “would prefer a resolution that was obtained through diplomatic means, through peaceful means, rather than any other,” spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said.

“That will be a position that is maintained going forward, pending any other resolution that may or may not result from the ECOWAS extraordinary summit holding on Thursday”, Ngelale added.

He did not say if military intervention in Niger had been ruled out.

The Nigerian president “has been unequivocal in his position that diplomacy is the best way forward,” he said, and “is representing the consensus position of the ECOWAS heads of state.”

