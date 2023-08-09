Niger junta accuses France of violating airspace

Niger’s military leaders accused France of breaching a ban on the country’s air space, a charge that came on the eve of a West African summit following a coup two weeks earlier.

A French military aircraft “deliberately cut off all contact with air traffic control on entering our air space,” from 6:39-11:15 am (0539-1015 GMT) on Wednesday, the regime said in a statement read on national TV.

Niger’s new military rulers also accused France, the country’s traditional ally, of having “unilaterally freed captured terrorists,” a term used for extremists who have been conducting a bloody eight-year-old insurgency.

The extremists allegedly planned an attack on “military positions in the tri-border area,” a hotspot region where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge, according to a statement from the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), which seized power on July 26.

The French government rejects accusations by Niger’s new military rulers that it freed “terrorists” and violated the country’s air space, a government source said.

