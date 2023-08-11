Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Members of the Armed Forces of Senegal discuss on the sidelines of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Head of States and Government extraordinary session in Abuja, on August 10, 2023. West African leaders came together Thursday for an emergency summit on the coup in Niger, whose new military rulers have defied an ultimatum -- backed by the threat of force -- to restore the elected president and pressed ahead with appointing a new government. (AFP)
ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) soldiers arrive at the Second Battalion Camp in Farafegny, near the frontier with Senegal, on January 22, 2017. (AFP)

ECOWAS approves military intervention in Niger

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

West African bloc ECOWAS has approved military intervention in Niger “as soon as possible” to remove its military rulers following last month’s coup, Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara said Thursday.

“The Chiefs of Staff will have other conferences to finalize things but they have the agreement of the Conference of Heads of State for the operation to start as soon as possible,” said Ouattara as he returned from an emergency ECOWAS summit.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier Thursday, the leaders of the bloc said they would deploy a “standby force” against the military leaders who seized control of Niger, deposing Mohamed Bazoum as president.

Ouattara said Ivory Coast would provide a battalion of 850 to 1,100 men alongside soldiers from Nigeria and Benin, and that other countries would join them.

“We are determined to restore president Bazoum to his functions,” he said.

Before leaving the summit in Abuja, Nigeria, Ouattara had told journalists that ECOWAS “has intervened in the past, in Liberia, in Sierra Leone, in Gambia and Guinea-Bissau” when constitutional order in the countries was threatened.

“Today we have a similar situation in Niger, and I like to say that ECOWAS cannot accept this.”

Read more:

Niger junta warned to kill ousted president in case of any military intervention

West African heads of state convene in Nigeria to discuss Niger’s coup

US military presence in Niger in focus after coup

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size