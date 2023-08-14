Boat capsizes off Tunisia’s Sfax coast killing five migrants

Five migrants died and seven others were missing while 23 were rescued after a boat capsized off Tunisia’s Sfax, state news agency (TAP) reported on Monday.

“Sfax coastguard units rescued 23 people and recovered 11 bodies of migrants whose boat sank off the coast of Sidi Mansour in Sfax on Monday morning. The boat was carrying mostly Tunisians, but also a number of sub-Saharan Africans,” it added.

