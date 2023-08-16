UAE urges peaceful resolution of armed conflict in Libya

The UAE has urged rival groups in Libya to de-escalate the armed conflict that has gripped the capital Tripoli — more than 27 have been killed and over a 100 wounded — and called on all parties to seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

The Minister of State, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, called on warring groups to “preserve the safety of civilians, government headquarters and property, and to exercise maximum restraint, to get out of the current crisis,” according to the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister reaffirmed the UAE’s position to resolve the conflict in Libya and its full support to strengthen security in the country “in accordance with the outcomes of the road map, Security Council resolutions, and the ceasefire agreement, to ensure the success of the elections and the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people towards development, stability and prosperity.”

Clashes between warring militias have rocked Tripoli, leaving residents trapped in their homes and unable to escape the violence.

More than 27 people have been killed and over a 100 wounded in gun battles between the 444 brigade and the Special Deterrence Force, AFP reported citing Tripoli’s Emergency Medicine Center. The conflict began after the head of the 444 Brigade was reported detained by the rival group at an airport in Tripoli on Monday.

