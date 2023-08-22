Theme
A French Rafale fighter jet takes off from the deck of France's aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle operating in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on December 9, 2016, as part of an international coalition against the Islamic State (IS) group.
A French Rafale fighter jet takes off from the deck of France's aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle operating in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. (File photo)

Algeria refuses French request to use its airspace for military operation in Niger

Reuters
Algeria has refused a French request to fly over its airspace for a military operation in Niger, state radio said late on Monday.

Algeria opposes any foreign military action in neighboring Niger and favors diplomacy to restore constitutional order, state radio said.

West African bloc says Niger call for three-year transition ‘unacceptable’

