Algeria refuses French request to use its airspace for military operation in Niger
Algeria has refused a French request to fly over its airspace for a military operation in Niger, state radio said late on Monday.
Algeria opposes any foreign military action in neighboring Niger and favors diplomacy to restore constitutional order, state radio said.
