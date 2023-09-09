Algeria says it will open air space for humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Morocco

Algeria, which broke off ties with Morocco two years ago, said on Saturday it would open its air space for humanitarian and medical flights to Morocco, after a major earthquake there that killed over 1,000 people.

The North African neighbors have no diplomatic relations and their maritime border has been closed since the 1990s because of long-running disputes, mainly over the territory of Western Sahara.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Morocco’s interior ministry said early Saturday that most damage from the quake occurred outside of cities and towns.

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust, and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged. Tourists and others posted videos of people screaming and evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.

Read more:

World leaders voice solidarity with quake-stricken Morocco

Morocco earthquake: Death toll jumps to 1,037, at least 1,200 injured

Saudi Arabia, UAE express solidarity with quake-hit Morocco