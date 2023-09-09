Eiffel Tower lights turned off in tribute to Morocco earthquake victims

The Eiffel Tower’s lights will go dark at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Saturday in tribute to victims of Morocco’s earthquake, Agence France Presse reported, citing Paris City Hall.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said earlier that 1,037 people had been killed and another 672 injured by the quake, recorded by the US Geological Survey at a magnitude of 6.8 with an epicenter some 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech.

