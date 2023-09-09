Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: The Eiffel Tower is seen at sunset in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Eiffel Tower is seen at sunset in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, January 5, 2022. (Reuters)

Eiffel Tower lights turned off in tribute to Morocco earthquake victims

Reuters, Paris
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Eiffel Tower’s lights will go dark at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Saturday in tribute to victims of Morocco’s earthquake, Agence France Presse reported, citing Paris City Hall.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said earlier that 1,037 people had been killed and another 672 injured by the quake, recorded by the US Geological Survey at a magnitude of 6.8 with an epicenter some 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Morocco earthquake: Death toll jumps to 1,037, at least 1,200 injured

Saudi Arabia, UAE express solidarity with quake-hit Morocco

World leaders voice solidarity with quake-stricken Morocco

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size