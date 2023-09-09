Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A damaged vehicle is pictured in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. Jana Meerman/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
A damaged vehicle is pictured in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Morocco declares three days of national mourning

Agencies
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Morocco on Saturday declared three days of national mourning after a deadly earthquake overnight killed more than 1,000 people, an announcement from the royal palace said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Three days of national mourning have been decided, with flags to fly at half-mast on all public buildings,” said a statement published by the official MAP news agency after King Mohamed VI chaired a meeting to discuss the disaster.

The armed forces will deploy rescue teams to provide affected areas with clean drinking water, food supplies, tents and blankets, the statement added.

Read more:

Morocco earthquake: Death toll jumps to 1,037, at least 1,200 injured

Saudi Arabia, UAE express solidarity with quake-hit Morocco

World leaders voice solidarity with quake-stricken Morocco

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size