Morocco declares three days of national mourning

Morocco on Saturday declared three days of national mourning after a deadly earthquake overnight killed more than 1,000 people, an announcement from the royal palace said.

“Three days of national mourning have been decided, with flags to fly at half-mast on all public buildings,” said a statement published by the official MAP news agency after King Mohamed VI chaired a meeting to discuss the disaster.

The armed forces will deploy rescue teams to provide affected areas with clean drinking water, food supplies, tents and blankets, the statement added.

