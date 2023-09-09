Saudi Arabia, UAE express solidarity with quake-hit Morocco

Saudi Arabia and the UAE expressed solidarity with Morocco after a powerful earthquake killed and injured hundreds.



The Kingdom offered its condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a similar statement, the UAE voiced its solidarity with Morocco and offered its sincere condolences to the families of the victims.



UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also ordered the establishment of an air bridge to deliver critical relief supplies and aid to those affected by the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

Advertisement

“[The] initiative reaffirms the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Morocco and underscores the UAE’s enduring disaster response efforts and commitment to strengthening global solidarity, particularly with those in need,” the WAM report said.

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing at least 632 people and injuring 329 others, destroying buildings and sending residents of major cities rushing from their homes.



Local media reported that roads leading to the mountain region around the epicenter were jammed with vehicles and blocked with collapsed rocks, slowing rescue efforts.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), with shaking that lasted several seconds. The US agency reported a magnitude-4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.



The epicenter of Friday’s tremor was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, roughly 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) south of Marrakech.



The USGS said the epicenter was 18 kilometers (11 miles) below the Earth’s surface, while Morocco’s seismic agency put it at 8 kilometers (5 miles) down. In either case, such shallow quakes are more dangerous.

With agencies



Read more:

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Jalisco, Mexico